Gusto TV Launches In Australia With Samsung TV Plus

Gusto Worldwide Media and Samsung TV Plus closed a new global agreement that sees Gusto TV launch across Samsung Smart TVs across Australia.

Samsung’s Smart TV video service offers instant access to news, sports, and entertainment programming. Following the popularity of Gusto TV in the U.S. market, the food-content provider’s content will now be available on channel 1340 on Samsung Smart TVs (from the 2017 to current models). Viewers will be able to watch original titles such as One World Kitchen (pictured), Cook Like a Chef, and The Urban Vegetarian.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, remarked, “Like Gusto’s diverse, high-quality food programming, Australia is a unique cornucopia of global cooking styles and foods. We’re thrilled our original content will spark more culinary creativity among Samsung TV Plus viewers.”