eOne To Distribute ‘The Newsreader’ Internationally

Entertainment One secured the international distribution rights to The Newsreader.

Produced by Werner Film Productions, The Newsreader will air on ABC TV in Australia. Starring Anna Torv and Sam Reid, the six-part drama series follows the relationship between an ambitious TV reporter and the star female news anchor. Created by Michael Lucas, the series portrays the tensions of a high-octane workplace and displays political and personal power struggles in the world.

The talented cast includes Robert Taylor, Stephen Peacock, Chai Hansen, and Marg Downey. Executive producers include Joanna Werner, Stuart Menzies, Salley Riley, and Brett Sleigh.

eOne also entered a long-term partnership with Sky that sees movies from eOne’s content library available to Sky customers.

As part of the deal, nearly 200 movies from eOne’s library will be available to Sky Cinema customers, including the Twilight and Divergent franchises, Young Victoria, and Dallas Buyers Club. In addition to titles from eOne’s existing library, new releases in development will be available, including the upcoming holiday rom-com Happiest Season.

Starting in summer 2021, Sky will also have the pay-TV rights to eOne’s first-run feature films, including Two by Two: Overboard, the animated kids’ movie that debuted in October 2020.