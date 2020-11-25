Cosmos-Maya Scores Global Digital Distribution Deals

Cosmos-Maya signed three digital distribution agreements that will bring its original content to 120 platforms worldwide.

OTT.Studio acquired a package of four titles: Vir The Robot Boy (pictured), Motu Patlu, Tik Tak Tail, and Chacha Bhatija. The four Cosmos-Maya titles will join programming on OTT.Studio’s Cartoon Plus channel, which is available on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The India and Singapore-based animation studio also signed a far-reaching deal with Binge! Networks for the same four titles to air on more than 100 platforms across North America and globally, excluding India and the Indian subcontinent.

Under the terms of the Binge! Networks deal, Cosmos-Maya’s WowKidz digital channel will be available through Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well. WowKidz provides 24/7 streaming access to popular kids’ programs and Cosmos-Maya original series.

Anish Metha, CEO at Cosmos-Maya, commented, “The syndication of our content across digital platforms is strategic focus for our global growth. We are delighted that through these three agreements, our content and channel are now available on over 120 platforms across the world – starting with North America which is a key territory for our expansion. We look forward to a whole new international audience for our entertaining and unique collection of shows.”