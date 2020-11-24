Woodcut Media And Spark TV Merge Into New Business

Woodcut Media and Spark TV merged to form Woodcut West.

Based out of Bristol, Woodcut West will focus on the development and production of natural history and specialist factual programming for the U.K. and international market. Executive producer Paul Wooding (pictured) will lead the newly merged business. With an impressive track record spanning more than 30 years, Wooding has a strong list of credits on programs such as T. Rex Autopsy, Blitz Street, and Black Files Declassified, among others.

Woodcut Media and Spark TV are part of the Anthology Group. This most recent step in their expansion will benefit both parties in building on their talent pool of resources.

Kate Beal, co-founder and CEO of Woodcut Media, commented, “We are proud to unveil this new partnership with Paul to create Woodcut West. Bristol is recognized worldwide as the UK’s creative hub for natural history and wildlife documentaries and we have known and respected Paul’s work for many years now; he breaks the mold when it comes to producing bold, innovative and immersive programming. This alliance will allow us to expand our mutual specialist factual horizons and branch out into new genres, which is a very exciting next stage in Woodcut’s growth.”

Paul Wooding, managing director of Woodcut West, added, “Woodcut shares the same vision and work ethos as I do when it comes to factual production. In the lead up to this launch, we have been brainstorming numerous ideas, and have a number of projects in development that we will be announcing over the coming months. Our combination of editorial expertise and talent base will provide a broad and exciting range of great projects for the broadcasters we all love to work with worldwide.”