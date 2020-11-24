Pier 21 Joins Brightlight For ‘Fort Puleyne’ Development

Brightlight Pictures will team up with Pier 21 Films to develop new comedy series Fort Puleyne.

Written and created by Thomas Middleditch and Humphrey Ker, Fort Puleyne follows an optimistic young officer, Major Fitzwilliam “Fitz” Gower, as he heads for Upper Canada to lead a misfit milia in the British Army during the War of 1812. The comedy series will be developed along with writer Evany Rosen and Bell Media. Brightlight’s Shawn Williamson will serve as an executive producer along with Jameson Parker.

Williamson, president of Brightlight Pictures, said, “Thomas and Humphrey have created something really special with Fort Puleyne. We have been incredibly excited about this project since we first read the script and we’re looking forward to working with the Bell Media team on its development.”

Parker, director of Development at Brightlight, added, “Having spent the last few years working with Thomas on multiple projects, we are looking forward to continuing our creative relationship with him on Fort Puleyne. We can’t wait to bring this to the screen with our partners at Pier 21.”