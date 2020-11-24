Hollywood Suite To Premiere ‘Valley of Tears’ In Canada

Hollywood Suite will serve as the exclusive home for the HBO Max original drama Valley of Tears in Canada.

Co-produced with WestEnd Films, United King, and Endemol Israel, Valley of Tears is inspired by the true events of the 1973 Yom Kippur War in Israel. The 10-part war drama follows young combatants who are thrust into a war that could have been avoided by leaders. The series was created and co-written by Ron Leshem, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel, and Yaron Zilberman, who directed the series.

Valley of Tears will premiere in Canada on December 19, 2020.

David Kines, president of Hollywood Suite, remarked, “Valley of Tears is not only an important historical war drama but also an exciting programming event for Hollywood Suite and our viewers. We could not be happier to welcome this high-calibre, original series, which broke viewership records in Israel, as the first of many exclusive programming acquisitions for the Canadian market.”