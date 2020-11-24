Flame Closes Factual Doc Sales With International Broadcasters

Flame Distribution announced a slew of sales for a selection of its biography, wildlife, travel, and heath programming.

National Geographic Channel acquired Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future for Poland, Romania, and Latin America. Emirates Cable TV also picked up the biographical doc for the UAE.

BBC Studios secured Work on the Wild Side (pictured) for its African channel BBC Earth. Produced by Waddell Media, the wildlife series was also licensed by Viasat for their feeds in Scandinavia, Russia, CEE, CIS, and Baltic territories.

For more wildlife and health programming, Finland’s YLE picked up Unbreakable and Brave New Wilderness: Kakapo.

Lastly, HRT in Croatia and Travel & Adventure TV in Russia both went for Passion Italy, a travel documentary series about the country’s art, architecture, food, and culture.

Fiona Gilroy, director of Content Sales & Acquisitions at Flame Distribution, commented, “We work closely with approximately 200 different producers from around the world and are very mindful when it comes to selecting programming that is thought-provoking as well as entertaining. We are delighted to see these titles extend into these new territories.”