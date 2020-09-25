WildBrain Secures Distribution Rights To ‘The Brilliant World of Tom Gates’

WildBrain acquired the global distribution rights, excluding the U.K., to The Brilliant World of Tom Gates.

Produced by TG Entertainment for Sky in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, the original series is based on Liz Pichon’s bestselling Tom Gates book series published by Scholastic. Each episode of the series features an animated story with craft ideas as well as interactive games and songs. The Brilliant World of Tom Gates will air on Sky Kids in early 2021.

Deirdre Brennan, executive vice president of Content Partnerships at WildBrain, commented, “The Tom Gates book series has been a runaway success all the over the world, capturing the imaginations of families through its authentic story-telling, humor and unique graphic style. As the books prepare to make the highly anticipated jump from the page to the screen, we’re confident the series will delight both new and existing Tom Gates fans, internationally.”