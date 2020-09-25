VIS And Oficina Burman’s ‘Pequeña Victoria’ Nominated For Int’l Emmy

ViacomCBS International Studios and Oficina Burman, part of The Mediapro Studio, were nominated for an International Emmy Award for their co-production, Pequeña Victoria.

Created by Erika Halvorsen and Daniel Burman, Pequeña Victoria is a dramatic comedy that tells the story of how four women come together for the birth of a young baby girl. The series is nominated in the Telenovela category of the International Emmy Awards.

Federico Cuervo, SVP Head of ViacomCBS International Studios Americas, commented, “It is with truly honor to be nominated as a Studio with such a diverse and inclusive property that we developed last year and premiered in Telefe with great success. Pequeña Victoria is an example of how to be more inclusive, so we are working on new contents to go beyond to reflect culture and society.”

Daniel Burman, head of Content for The Mediapro Studio US and series showrunner, added, “I am very proud with this nomination, which we celebrate in The Mediapro Studio, as an acknowledgment that boosts us to keep on creating new stories that reflects a society filled with diversity, focusing on small changes that light up new projects.”