NAB Show New York Features ‘The Deepfakes Dilemma’ Panel

NAB Show New York will feature a panel session on the issue of deepfakes and disinformation in the election coverage.

Titled “The Deepfake Dilemma: How Broadcasters Must Manage Deepfakes Disinformation During Election 2020,” the panel will see Steve Grobman, chief technology officer and senior vice president at McAfee, joined by Jareen Imam, director of social news gathering at NBC News. Grobman and Imam will share their insight into how deepfakes mislead journalists and push voter disinformation.

The session will be held on October 22 on NAB Show New York’s main stage channel, as part of the online event that will run from October 19-29, 2020.