Preschool Series ‘Purple Turtle’ Airs In MENA

The Cyber Group Studios, Telegael, and Aadarsh Technosoft co-production Purple Turtle is airing on Discovery Kids in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Developed by Aadarsh Technosoft, the animated preschool series follows the adventures of Purple Turtle and his friends. The series encourages independence and promotes self-determination. Co-producers include Manish Rajoria and Ankita Shrivastava from Aadarsh Technosoft, Paul Cummins from Telegael, and Pierre Sissman from Cyber Group Studios. Purple Turtle premiered on April 6, 2020. Additional broadcasters will be announced soon.

Manish Rajoria, director of Aadarsh Technosoft, commented, “We are very excited with the response the show has received across the Middle East and Northern Africa with Discovery Kids. We are now launching Purple Turtle’s edutainment app worldwide and have already sold over tens of thousands of books featuring our hero and his friends!”