CAKE Inks Distribution Deal For ‘Jorel’s Brother’

CAKE secured a distribution agreement with Brazilian animation studio Copa Studio for Jorel’s Brother.

The London-based kids’ entertainment specialist acquired the worldwide rights, excluding Latin America, to the comedy series. Co-produced with Cartoon Network Latin America, Jorel’s Brother depicts the daily adventures of a shy boy who is overshadowed by his sibling, Jorel. The animated series was created by the Brazilian actor, director, and MTV presenter Juliano Enrico. The fourth season airs next year.

Ed Galton, CCO and managing director at CAKE, remarked, “Jorel’s Brother is a hilarious take on how it feels to be sidelined by someone who is more charismatic and popular, something we can all relate to! We are delighted to be working with Copa Studio once again and thrilled to be introducing this successful series to an international audience for the first time.”