MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award Finalists Revealed

Reed MIDEM unveiled the shortlist of programs up for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

Under this year’s theme of “Change For Good,” the fourth annual awards ceremony will promote diversity and inclusion and will be held on October 13, 2020, in Paris. The event will also be live streamed on MIPCOM Online+.

French singer and LGBTQ icon Kiddy Smile will host the ceremony, with U.S. media mogul Wendy Williams sharing opening remarks. This year, The Variety Creative Change Award will be given to Robin Thede, the creator, showrunner, and star of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The shortlist features 21 nominated programs that address a variety of themes, including political betrayal, transgender issues, teenage mental health, and the impact of COVID-19. Find more information on shortlisted programs here.