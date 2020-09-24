Medyapim Adapts ‘Doctor Foster’ For Turkey

Medyapim adapted the BBC Studios series Doctor Foster for broadcast on Kanal D.

The psychological drama series tells the story of a woman who suspects her husband of cheating on her. Madd Entertainment will distribute the series under the title A Woman Scorned in select territories.

Doctor Foster has been previously adapted in France, India, and South Korea. The Turkish local version will star Cansu Dere and it will air in October 2020.

Fatih Aksoy, president of Medyapim, remarked, “We are very happy to begin this exciting partnership with BBC, one of the world’s leading drama experts, which we hope to be a long-term relationship with huge global success.”