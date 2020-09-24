J2911 Media Sells ‘Theo’ Across LATAM

J2911 Media sold the animated series Theo to broadcasters across Latin America.

The U.S.-based distribution company secured sales with TV stations in Honduras, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. Deals were also made with SVoD services in Latin America and OTT digital platforms worldwide.

Animated series Theo teaches good life principles to children. In addition to Spanish, the series has been dubbed in Portuguese, Mandarin, Korean, and Hindi, among other languages.