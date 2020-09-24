HBO Europe Begins Production On Two Series In Central Europe

HBO Europe confirmed two new drama series commissions.

Production started on Ruxx in Romania and Still Here in Poland. Written by Vera Ion and directed by Iulia Rugina and Octav Gheorghe, Ruxx (pictured) portrays the titular character who tries to balance her demanding career while supporting her family and maintaining a long-distance relationship with a lover in the U.S.

Written by Jakub Zulczyk and directed by Jacek Borcuch, Still Here depicts the tragicomic adventures of a 40-year-old urban legend in Warsaw. The series’ protagonist is a complex character, an irresponsible party animal and a serial Lothario, who is trying to make sense of the modern world.

In addition, HBO Europe announced the second season renewal of Beforeigners, produced by Rubicon TV, a Banijay company.

Antony Root, EVP Original Programming and Production at HBO Europe, commented, “In what has been a challenging year for television drama, we are incredibly excited to have begun shooting on Ruxx and Still Here. These commissions underline our intention to offer a wide range of premium originals to our subscribers in Central Europe. In the Nordics we loved the first season of Beforeigners, which travelled exceptionally well across our regions, and we can’t wait to show audiences what Anne and Eilif have come up with for Season two.”