All3media Int’l Enters Partnership With Two Rivers Media

All3media International entered a strategic alliance with Two Rivers Media.

As part of the partnership, All3media International will support the development of selected new projects from Two Rivers Media. Led by managing director Alan Clements, Two Rivers is creating content across genres, including documentaries, factual entertainment, and dramas.

The independent distributor will also oversee the international rights to those scripted and non-scripted titles. DIY and homecraft series Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend will be the first non-scripted series to be distributed as part of the collaboration.

Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted Content at All3media international, said, “I had the pleasure of working with Alan in his role at STV and am delighted to join forces with him once again to expand the reach of Two Rivers Media’s exciting roster of upcoming content. In a short space of time, Two Rivers Media has succeeded in attracting an impressive level of investment and talent, and we’re looking forward to working with such a high-caliber team in what will be a truly collaborative relationship.”