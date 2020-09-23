Up The Ladder: All3media International

All3media International made a new appointment in its digital division, A3mi2.

Mike Gould has been brought on to fill the newly created position of partnership manager. A3mi2 was formed in 2020 to focus on the company’s interests in the VoD space. In his new role, Gould will oversee developing and managing the distributor’s digital partnerships and maximize digital returns. He previously served as senior manager of Global Digital Distribution & Partnerships at Endemol Shine Group.

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development at All3media International, stated, “It’s been a year of rapid and exponential growth for the a3mi squared team both in North America where we have built out our content partnerships in VOD with major players including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi TV along with Amazon Prime Video Direct, while we have been embracing the opportunities in Europe, becoming a launch partner for Roku Channel UK and driving building our presence on other platforms. Coupled with our EST and social initiatives, we’re seeing a period of strategic growth – we’re delighted to welcome Mike to the team to manage our partnerships and play a key role in driving that growth.”