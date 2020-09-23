Reed MIDEM CEO Paul Zilk Steps Down

Reed MIDEM announced that Paul Zilk will step down from his role as president and CEO.

Zilk will be succeeded by Michel Filzi, who currently serves as president and CEO of sister company Reed Expositions France (REF). Zilk became part of Reed MIDEM in 2001 and was CEO for over 17 years. The executive change will be effective starting October 1, 2020. For the next 12 months, Zilk will assume an advisory role to Dominic Feltham, the EMEA president for Reed Exhibitions. Filzi, who has 22 years of experience at REF, will continue as president and CEO.

Feltham commented, “We are grateful to Paul for his leadership and success in building strong brands that have served customers worldwide in continuously-evolving industries. Michel Filzi is an experienced leader, and I am confident he will do an excellent job as the new head of Reed MIDEM.”