Rallie To Distribute ‘Pacific Blue’ Worldwide

Rallie announced it will handle worldwide distribution, outside of the U.S., for the action-adventure series Pacific Blue.

The original USA Network series follows the fast-paced lives of five bike cops who are assigned to the Pacific shores of Santa Monica, California. It has sold in more than 125 countries around the world, including France, Germany, Spain, Scandinavia, and territories in Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia. TV2 Norway recently re-licensed the new HD FF version of Pacific Blue.

Rallie leads the distribution of more than 250 hours of programming, including Robocop: The Series, Universal Soldier 2 & 3, The Mary Higgins Clark Collection, and the original Betty Broderick Story, among many other titles.

Rallie’s John Laing commented, “Pacific Blue is a combination of smart writing, great production value, and a spectacular cast in a very commercial setting. In these difficult and restricted times, Pacific Blue is a breath of fresh air bringing back the good old pre-COVID days which we all hope will return quickly. Pacific Blue is a global smash hit 101 one-hour episode series reminding us of the joy and thrills of outdoor extreme sports and the action/adventure of a police show with the legendary appeal of Southern California beach life. We all need that today – and the sooner the better.”