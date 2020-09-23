Incendo Partners With FOX Entertainment

Incendo entered a content distribution partnership with FOX Entertainment.

As part of the agreement, Incendo will oversee the Canadian program sales of unscripted content from FOX Entertainment. The Canadian company will represent FOX brands and franchises such as The Masked Singer, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and the upcoming series I Can See Your Voice. Incendo will also oversee the Canadian format business for unscripted series controlled by FOX Entertainment.

Brook Peters, senior vice president and managing director at Incendo, said, “We are delighted to continue our decades-long relationship with FOX Entertainment. Their content brands have received incredible reception and are exceedingly valued by our broadcast community and Canadian audiences, making them a welcomed cornerstone to our distribution business.”