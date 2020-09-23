FilmRise Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Beyond Belief’

FilmRise picked up the exclusive streaming rights to the anthology series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction from dick clark productions.

The New York-based TV and film company secured the streaming rights for North America, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. Presented by dick clark productions, the cult anthology series features stories about the supernatural, ghosts, psychic phenomena, and the divine. Originally hosted by James Brolin then by Jonathan Frakes, the series depicted unbelievable accounts that forced viewers to decide which stories were fact or fiction.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with dick clark productions so viewers around the world can revisit this dynamic series on numerous streaming platforms. Much like Unsolved Mysteries, Beyond Belief contains bone-chilling stories that stick with audiences, lending itself to repeat viewing. Its nostalgic feel adds to the viewer’s engagement.”