Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, unveiled a restructure to its sales team following the recent acquisition of the EndemolShine Group.

Led by Cathy Payne, the global team will oversee a catalogue of 88,000 hours, with brands such as Survivor and Masterchef. For business within EMEA territories, Chris Stewart has been confirmed as SVP UK & Ireland. The team includes Claire Jago as SVP Nordics, Matthew Hodges as SVP German-speaking EMEA, Elliott Chalkley as SVP Italy & Iberia, Alex Le Merle as SVP Benelux, and Isabelle Queme as SVP French-speaking EMEA.

Samia Moktar will serve as VP for CEE & Airlines, and Marion Vergnaud as VP of Greece, Turkey, Romania & Baltics. Robin Pollok will serve as VP Middle East, Israel & Africa, while Alexander Rubanov will serve as VP Russia & CIS, with additional support for the CEE region by Tatjana Kostovski as sales manager. Shaun Keeble has been appointed as VP Digital.

Rashmi Bajpai has been named as EVP for Asia, with Daryl Kho as SVP Asia – Formats and Kanchan Samtani as VP Asia for finished tape. Lyle Bettson-Barker has been confirmed as SVP Australia & NZ, with Kell Hoddinott as VP Australia & NZ. Veronique Verges will serve as SVP LATAM Finished Tape, Michelle Wasserman as SVP LATAM Formats, and Lauren Farrar as VP for AVoD & U.S. Minor.

Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, commented, “We are proud to have such a dynamic and experienced team in place. Armed with great talent and an unrivaled catalogue of depth and strong storytelling, I am confident Banijay Rights will deliver the service and content expected from one of the world’s most significant distribution players.”