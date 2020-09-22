Pluto TV Launches On Roku In LATAM

Pluto TV will be available on the Roku streaming device in 11 countries across Latin America.

As of today, The Roku Channel will feature the streaming service in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

Pluto TV showcases a diverse variety of programming tailored to the region. Viewers on Roku will be able to access feature films, including The Big Wedding, Chef, Blue Valentine, and Snowpiercer, among others. The ViacomCBS streaming platform also offers a selection of series such as Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, Daria, and much more.

Marco Nobili, senior vice president of Emerging Business and Strategy, said, “We are excited about the arrival of Pluto TV to Roku, because it will allow our users to have an excellent experience of streaming content on a bigger screen, easily, comfortably and without restrictions. Increasingly, our audiences can enjoy Pluto TV on their device of choice.”

Yulia Poltorak, director of International Content Distribution at Roku, added, “Now more than ever, our users are asking for free content on the Roku platform and with the arrival of Pluto TV, they will be able to watch hours of content from its robust catalog of critically-acclaimed movies, TV series and entertainment specially curated the entire family to enjoy.”