GoQuest Media Picks Up Int’l Rights To ‘Rats’

GoQuest Media acquired the international distribution rights to Rats through a partnership with Czech production company Heaven’s Gate.

Created by the Czech screenwriter Miro Sifra, the crime thriller is based on true stories about the Czech drug trade. The story follows David, who had no choice but to become an informant to the National Anti-Drug Centre of the Czech Republic (DEA). The series was directed by Viktor Tauš of Heaven’s Gate and Matej Chlupáček of Barletta Productions, in association with Czech TV and MD4. Rats premiered in spring of 2020 on Ceska televize.

Paula McHarg, head of Europe & North America at GoQuest Media, stated, “From the first frame of Rats until its gripping conclusion we were nothing short of transfixed. Globally launching such an outstanding series from a region that’s currently bubbling over with potential is truly an honor and we have no doubt that the international marketplace will respond with as much enthusiasm as we have.”