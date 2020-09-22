Federation Kids & Family Inks Deal With HBO Max For ‘Squish’

Federation Kids & Family, part of Federation Entertainment, closed an agreement with HBO Max for the children’s series Squish.

The WarnerMedia-owned SVoD platform picked up all 52 episodes of the animated comedy series, which will air in 2021. Produced by Cottonwood Media and Planeta Junior for Gulli, Squish is based on the books by Jennifer and Matthew Holm. Set in Small Pond, the series follows the adventures of Squish, a twinkie-eating grade school amoeba.

The series previously sold to VRT and RTBF in Belgium, Wow and Quebecor in Canada, Hop TV in Israel, and Tooniverse in Korea.

Monica Levy, head of Sales, Federation Kids & Family, said, “We are delighted to announce our first deal with HBO Max, a great partner and superb platform for Squish. This unique slapstick comedy is perfectly timed as younger viewers try to navigate their way through this pandemic, especially as all the central characters in the series are extremely ‘endearing’ amoeba, viruses and bacteria.”