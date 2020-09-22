Calinos Inks Deal With Achla TV In Israel

Calinos Entertainment signed a licensing deal with Achla TV in Israel.

Achla TV licensed over 450 hours of content to add to the Turkish TV series channel, Turkish Dramas + Channel. The package includes more than 25 Turkish films and the successful family drama Forbidden Fruit, which is currently in its fourth season.

Starring Sevda Erginci and Eda Ece, Forbidden Fruit revolves around two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep, as they pursue different paths in life. Zeynep wants to have a successful career and Yildiz just wants to marry rich.