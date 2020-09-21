An Inside Look at SPI’s Present & Future Plans

SPI International is working on creating brand-new, innovative, and tailor-made products to fit the demands of ever-changing customer tastes.

As SPI is planning to continue its geographic expansion in the next year, the U.S. market will be one of its areas of concentration. SPI is looking at different acquisition opportunities in the U.S., along with introducing some of its products, like DIZI, an app that lets viewers across the world watch a handpicked selection of the best Turkish series from major producers on demand.

The app gets its name from Dizi, a unique genre of high-budget series with original soundtracks. Most are set in Istanbul or Anatolia, and focus on stories full of emotion and passion that are tightly woven around Turkish values, symbols, and culture.

SPI expansion levels are significant in terms of TVoD and SVoD models in multiple territories, including the U.S. This year, SPI has also launched its first ad-based digital channel, Filmstream, with Samsung TV Plus in the U.K.

SPI International’s affiliate, Kino Polska TV S.A, which last year announced the launch of a production arm, has a slate of new content that will start production in late 2020 and early 2021. The slate includes comedies Over My Dead Body and Elevator, inspired-by-a-true-story All Our Fears, and crime/romantic comedy M for Murder.

One of SPI’s more recent co-productions is My Dad’s Christmas Date, a Christmas comedy with Jeremy Piven, Joely Richardson, and Olivia Mai Barrett.

Production of new content, which was delayed worldwide due to the pandemic, has generated higher demand for finished content. This will continue well into the next year, and SPI will use its large portfolio of finished titles (both first-run and evergreens) to its advantage, and continue its sales and distribution operations in many territories across the world.

The quality of SPI projects remains at the highest level in order to present commercial and popular titles covering all genres.

The pandemic has also created more demand for VoD content worldwide, with more platforms launching, and viewers spending their time on their Internet-connected devices at home. In terms of sales, this provides SPI with more possibilities as it looks for more opportunities to exploit all the rights for linear and digital in the next year.

Though management at SPI is unsure of when it will be safe to attend physical markets again, the company is looking forward to attending all major trade events as soon as staffers are allowed to do so in a safe way. If and when traveling becomes safer in 2021, SPI will participate in all major trade events, including the MIPs, Berlinale, the Cannes Film Festival, FilmArt Hong Kong, ATF Singapore, MIP CHINA, and the Shanghai Film and TV Festivals. SPI is also considering attending trade events in South Korea and Japan. Until then, SPI will keep in touch with its clients virtually via program-buying platforms, and participating in virtual markets and screenings.

In terms of expanding sales, SPI’s goal is to meet new clients and explore new opportunities in China and India. The company continues to be on the lookout for new opportunities to develop its business and acquire fresh programming.