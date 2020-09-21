Up The Ladder: Beyond Rights

Beyond Rights made two new appointments for senior roles.

Jimmy Humphrey has been named head of Acquisitions and Co-Productions and Simona Argenti has been confirmed as head of Sales. Humphrey and Argentino previously held the same positions at TCB Media Rights, when it was acquired by Beyond International.

Kate Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of Beyond Rights, commented, “Jimmy and Simona are exceptional senior executives, with excellent track records in their respective fields. I am delighted to confirm their new leadership roles within Beyond Rights and look forward to working closely with them to demonstrate to the international marketplace what an exciting and spirited business we now have.”