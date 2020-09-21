‘Schitt’s Creek’ Wins Big At Emmy Awards

The 72nd Emmy Awards took place with its virtual format last night, with the Pop TV comedy Schitt’s Creek winning a sweeping total of nine awards.

Schitt’s Creek won the Outstanding Comedy Series award, and the stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara each took home the Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series awards, respectively.

HBO’s Succession won the honor for Outstanding Drama Series. The Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress awards for drama series went to Jeremy Strong in Succession and Zendaya in Euphoria.

HBO’s Watchmen was celebrated as the Outstanding Limited Series.

Find the complete list of winners online.