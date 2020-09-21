Nick Jr. To Debut New Episodes From Genius Brands’ ‘Rainbow Rangers’

Genius Brands International announced the fall premiere of new episodes from Rainbow Rangers on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. channel in the U.S.

The third season will debut as part of Nick Jr.’s “Sunday Girls Rule” block starting October 11, 2020. The flagship animated series revolves around the adventures of seven girls who serve as first responders for Earth and protect the planet’s wildlife and resources. Rainbow Rangers also airs in Canada on Treehouse, Mexico on Televisa and BLIM TV, Australia on Nine Network, and China on CCTV and iQiyi, among other territories.

The new season coincides with the retail launch of a Rainbow Ranger multi-figure action pack from Mattel’s Fisher-Price.

Jess Brinder, vice president of International Distribution, commented, “The support from Nick Jr. since the launch of Rainbow Rangers in 2018 has been amazing, and the upcoming October premiere dovetails nicely with the launch of our first toy line from Mattel in Walmart stores.”