Asia TV Forum Goes Digital For 2020 Market

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) confirmed that the 2020 edition will take place entirely online through the digital platform ATF Online+.

With the theme of “Prelude to 2021: Be Part of the Conversation,” ATF Online+ will take place on the same dates from December 1-4, 2020. The online event will be comprised of the trade market, virtual conferences and pitches, and a speed dating series to connect potential partners, co-producers, and commissioners.

The full program will be available on-demand through the ATF Online+ platform until February 28, 2021.