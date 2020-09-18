Up The Ladder: W&B Television

Leonine announced that Oliver Vogel (pictured) has been appointed managing director of W&B Television, founded by Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann in 2010 and part of Leonine’s roster of companies.

Starting February 1, 2021, Vogel will focus on the development, acquisition, and production of television projects for the German and international markets. He most recently served as chief creative officer at Bavaria Fiction, where he oversaw productions such as Das Boot.

Berg stated, “Oliver Vogel is an outstanding producer and manager. He stands for an enormous range of successful projects of great quality. For many years, we have personally held Oliver in high esteem as a colleague who acts with great energy, professionalism, pioneering spirit and charm. It is now a great pleasure to be able to tackle the next stage of W&B Television and Leonine together with him.”