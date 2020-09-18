RTS Introduces Futures 48 Film Competition

The Royal Television Society (RTS) unveiled a new short film competition, Futures 48.

Actor and director Daymon Britton brought the idea for the competition to the RTS. Futures 48 will challenge filmmakers to create, film, and edit a three-minute short in 48 hours. At the launch event on October 9, 2020, entrants to the competition will receive the film title and then have 48 hours to complete the short film projects, while also following COVID-19 rules and restrictions. Nominees will be announced in November, with the winner revealed later this year.

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, said, “Necessity has been the mother of invention this year – and the television industry top to bottom has been a great example of this during COVID. We are grateful to Daymon for bringing this idea to involve young British filmmakers and we are also delighted that the RTS Regions and Nations are leading this effort.”