NATAS Reveals News And Documentary Emmy Award Hosts

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) confirmed the hosts and presenters for the 41th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The awards ceremony will presented in two parts, with the Television News Programming categories presented on September 21, 2020, and the Documentary categories presented on September 22, 2020.

The Television News Programming categories will be hosted by MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Katy Tur and CBS This Morning cohost Tony Dokoupil. Pierre Thomas, ABC News’ Chief Justice correspondent, will also be a scheduled presenter.

The Documentary Television Programming categories will be hosted by three documentarians: Lynn Novick, Dawn Porter, and David Fanning.