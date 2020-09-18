Multicom Acquires Nearly 400 Hours Of Content For TheArchive Channel

Multicom Entertainment Group acquired nearly 400 hours of content for its live and on-demand channel, TheArchive.

With these latest additions to the company’s portfolio, the independent distribution company will restore feature films from the Arthur Cohn library. Films in the package include Richard Dembo’s Dangerous Moves, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Black and White in Color, and Pierre-Dominique Gaisseau’s Sky Above, Mud Below, among many others. Multicom also bought the Stellis Media library, which includes dozens of scripted and unscripted broadcast titles.

Bryan Crocker, COO of Multicom, said, “As we continue acquiring high quality content for TheArchive to meet the demands of our growing audience, it is key to keep our live and on demand channel streaming the very best in rare, retro, and 4K UHD restored movies and series.”

Darrin Holender, president, added, “The Arthur Cohn library is yet another example of how Multicom’s deep and growing relationships with producers of high-quality content contribute to both our distribution pipelines with partners like Pluto, Tubi, Roku, and Xumo, while also bolstering our flagship channel TheArchive.”