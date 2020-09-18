FilmRise Signs Licensing Deal With Nordic Entertainment Group

FilmRise entered a licensing partnership with NENT Studios UK, the production and distribution arm of the Nordic Entertainment Group.

FilmRise secured the digital rights, including AVoD and SVoD, for a content package of more than 500 hours of content. The package includes British comedy Peep Show, British sitcom Black Books, and the British version of Shameless (pictured). In addition, the New York-based film and television studio picked up the ad-supported rights to the first five seasons of Doc Martin. As part of the deal, FilmRise will also deliver season six of the popular series to ad-supported platforms.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “This new partnership with NENT Studios UK is very exciting for us. It represents FilmRise’s expanding business as a licensing and distribution partner with global entertainment studios.”

Scott Kirkpatrick, senior vice president, North America of NENT Studios UK, added, “We have done an abundance of successful business with FilmRise under the DRG banner. Now we are excited to grow this business in various ways with FilmRise as part of the larger NENT Group.”