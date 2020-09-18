Branding Streams To Distribute Mondo TV Series In North America

Mondo TV appointed Branding Streams as the distribution agent for MeteoHeroes (pictured) and Invention Story for the North American market.

Branding Streams will oversee the media distribution for both series in all English and French-speaking markets across the region.

MeteoHeroes initially previewed on Cartoonito in Italy in April, with the series launch in July. More recently the series has been picked up by RSI in Switzerland and Minika in Turkey. Invention Story has debuted in Italy, Russia, Hungary, and China. It is currently on Kidoodle.TV. Vme Media is also distributing the show on Primo TV this year.

Luana Perrero, head of Content Sales at Mondo TV, remarked, “MeteoHeroes and Invention Story are making a strong showing in the broadcast market and offer enormous potential for both broadcasters and licensees. With the appointment of Branding Streams, we’re now looking forward immensely to working alongside this experienced and respected North American partner on developing the potential of both properties in this enormous market, starting of course with the best media placement.”