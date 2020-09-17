Up The Ladder: WildBrain

WildBrain restructured its distribution team with new appointments.

Caroline Tyre (pictured) has been named as vice president of Global Sales & Rights Strategy. She will oversee the international sales team outside of China and will be responsible for implementing the company’s commercial content strategy. She begins her new position on September 21, 2020.

In addition, Lara Ilie will take on a newly created role as vice president of Revenue Share & Transactional.

Deirdre Brennan, executive vice president of Content Partnerships, stated, “Caroline joins at a pivotal time for both our industry and the company. She is a strong, client-focused leader combining deep experience with a strategic sensibility. We see tremendous opportunity for rights curation across the landscape of distribution channels and are delighted to welcome her as part of our integrated team.”