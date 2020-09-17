SPI/FilmBox Expands Partnership With Orange Romania

SPI International signed a new channel distribution deal with Orange Romania.

As part of the agreement, SPI/FilmBox’s flagship channel FilmBox will be available to Orange Romania subscribers through the Orange World package. Orange Romania subscribers also have access to the premium movie channel FilmBox Extra, documentary channel DocuBox HD, combat sports and multi-discipline martial arts channel FightBox HD, and the lifestyle and trends channel FashionBox HD. The flagship FilmBox channel offers a well-curated selection of entertainment programming, including sci-fi crime series Hard Sun, police drama series Einstein, and comedy Daddy Day Care.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to offer Orange Romania subscribers an entertainment experience that accommodates the demands and affinities of both general viewers and cinephiles. Launching FilmBox with one of our major partners in Romania reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-quality content globally.”