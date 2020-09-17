France 5 Commissions Pernel Media For ‘The Trojan War’ Doc

France 5 ordered The Trojan War: Myth and Reality from Pernel Media.

In addition to France 5, Belgian broadcaster RTBF, French channel Histoire TV, and an undisclosed U.S. broadcaster pre-bought the documentary special. Directed by Laurent Portes, the investigation-led documentary shares a new understanding of the famous conflict in Greek mythology. Pernel Media gained exclusive access to two archeological sites that will shed a new light on the truth of the Trojan War myth.

Samuel Kissous (pictured), president of Pernel Media, said, “This exciting archeological investigation mixed with compelling visual effects will appeal to viewers around the world by providing them new intriguing information about this famous myth, the Trojan warriors and the survivors from the conflict.”