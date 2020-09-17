AFM Confirms RightsTrade As Sponsor For Online Event

The American Film Market announced RightsTrade as a premier sponsor of this year’s online market, AFM 2020 Online.

RightsTrade will offer a complimentary trial subscription to the market’s sales and production company exhibitors with access to the RightsTrade platform for AFM 2020 and through the end of the year. The RightsTrade platform allows for integrated video conferencing with video asset streaming within calls, as well as other tools. The main exhibit hub will be called the Industry Offices presented by RightsTrade, where sales companies will be able to showcase their online booths.

Bill Lischak, CEO of RightsTrade remarked, “The AFM is one of the crown jewels of film markets and we couldn’t be more pleased to support the industry at this year’s event. In 2020, we’ve turned our focus towards expanding our online platform capabilities to serve an ever-growing need for online markets and to give back to those in the content business.”

Jonathan Wolf, managing director of the AFM, added, “We look forward to connecting the world’s sales companies with the RightsTrade platform as a valuable resource for further enhancing their sales and efforts.”