Up The Ladder: Pier 21 Films

Pier 21 Films brought on Karen Tsang (pictured) to serve as vice president of Development.

Prior to joining the company, Tsang previously worked at CBC for eight years, most recently as executive in charge of Production, Comedy.

In addition to Tsang’s appointment, Pier 21 Films promoted Bill Lundy to senior vice president of Development. He joined the team back in 2018 as VP of Development.

Nicole Butler, chief operating officer at Pier 21 Films, stated, “Karen has an incredible passion for creator driven stories and amplifying new creative voices. Adding Karen’s vision to our team and promoting Bill, who has been the key driver in ramping up our development roster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allows Pier 21 even more score to support talent and champion exciting new projects.”