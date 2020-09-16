PBS Distribution Delivers Masterpiece To Amazon Prime Video In Canada

PBS Distribution released the streaming channel PBS Masterpiece on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Canada.

The subscription-based streaming channel highlights world-class and award-winning British dramas. The PBS Masterpiece channel will feature Masterpiece programming as well as titles from the Walter Presents library, such as Seaside Hotel and Thou Shalt Not Kill, among others. The PBS channel launched on Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15, 2020.

Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution, said, “We have seen tremendous consumer demand and subscription growth since we launched PBS Masterpiece on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the United States in May of 2017. This expansion allows our committed and loyal Masterpiece fan base in Canada to enjoy these high-quality, award winning programs whenever they like.”