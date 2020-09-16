FilmRise Acquires North American Rights To ‘Deep In Vogue’

FilmRise secured the North American theatrical and digital rights to Deep In Vogue.

Coming from filmmakers Dennis Keighron-Foster and Amy Watson, the documentary celebrates Northern Vogue and its communities. The film features interviews, portrays electric performances, and explores themes such as the internal politics of vogue, the disenfranchisement of black youth, the shrinking of the welfare state, and other LGBT issues.

Deep In Vogue premiered at the 2019 BFI Flare Film Festival in London and won the 2019 Audience Award at the GAZE International LGBT Film Festival. FilmRise will release Deep In Vogue in theaters virtually starting September 18, 2020.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher commented, “This moving documentary is a wonderful addition to our library of numerous LGBTQI films. Much like The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Divine Divas, this film shines the light on individuals finding acceptance, love and a safe space of expression after years of feeling alienated.”