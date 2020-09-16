CBS Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Stampede Ventures

CBS Studios entered a first-look agreement with Stampede Ventures International.

Under the new international television deal, CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures will identify, acquire, and develop scripted content for the international market. One of the initial projects coming out of the partnership will be a series adaptation of The Darkness by Ragnar Jónasson. CBS Studios will hold the series’ worldwide distribution and international remake rights.

Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president of International Co-Productions and Development at CBS Studios, said, “It is a remarkable opportunity for CBS Studios to partner and develop global content with Stampede Ventures, as we continue to build on our existing international slate.”

Stampede Ventures’ JP Sarni added, “This new relationship will develop and curate international series from top writers, directors, producers and talent. It’s a real opportunity to give voice to local stories that we can celebrate with both traditional broadcasters and streamers.”