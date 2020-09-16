AMR Sells ‘Trickster’ In U.K., Australia, And More

Abacus Media Rights sold the CBC original series Trickster to a host of international broadcasters and platforms.

AMR sold the series to Sky in the U.K. for SyFy, NITV and SBS On Demand in Australia, Globoplay in Brazil, and KinoPoisk in Russia. The series will launch in October on CBC. Created by Streel Films’ Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott, and produced by Sienna Films, Trickster is based on the trilogy Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson. The series follows an Indigenous teen, Jared, who is struggling to keep his dysfunctional family together. On top of his already chaotic life, he also begins to see strange things such as talking ravens and skin monsters.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, remarked, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to represent this extremely timely drama on the international market. Trickster is at first sight an irreverent coming-of-age story – teen angst, family pressures, and social complications – but dig deeper and the story explores issues of identity, cultural heritage and family legacy as seen through an Indigenous perspective.”