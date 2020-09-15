Up The Ladder: Drive

Drive appointed Eniela Bella to the position of senior sales executive.

In her new role, Bella will oversee sales in France, Italy, Germany, Iberia, and Latin America. She previously served as VP of Sales for EMEA at Twofour Group, where she managed format sales for shows such as This Time Next Year and The Real Marigold Hotel.

Ben Barrett, co-MD at Drive, stated, “Eniela is a very talented sales professional with lots of experience and a great track record in the formats and unscripted programming worlds. As we continue to expand, especially with wider format representation, we’re sure she will be a great asset to the Drive team and we can’t wait for her to begin her new role.”