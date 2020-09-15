MISTCO Licenses Four Dramas To Iran

MISTCO scored a multi-drama deal with DDTV in Iran.

The Iranian broadcaster acquired four Turkish drama series, including Beloved from A23 Media, Melek “A Mother’s Struggle” from US Yapim, My Champion from BSK Yapim, and The Circle (pictured) from Es Film.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, commented, “On top of winning over the Iran audience, these four titles received acclaim in other countries likewise. Turkish drama is becoming increasingly popular worldwide especially in MENA. With several Turkish dramas on the air in Iran, we see this trend continues. We are excited to close these deals for our top dramas.”