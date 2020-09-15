Dynamic TV Scores Sales For ‘Almost Never’

Dynamic Television secured a slew of sales for the comedy drama Almost Never.

The CBBC teen series has been picked up by CBC Gem in Canada, ABC in Australia, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, NRK in Norway, and Talit in Israel. Coming from Saltbeef Productions and co-creator Paul Rose, the series follows the ups and downs of a boy band, with members of the band juggling home life, school, relationships, and dreams of stardom. The series stars Aston Merrygold, Emily Atack, Colin Hoult, and Kimberly Wyatt.

Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic, remarked, “Almost Never is must-see television for the youth audience. The boys are not just well cast, they are incredibly talented musicians who are attracting a huge following and have stardom in their very near future.”